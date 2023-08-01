At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least one man was arrested after a police chase that ended in downtown Columbia near Blanding Street.

The Columbia Police Department said there was a traffic stop that then led to a brief pursuit.

Officers were seen investigating the property of Robert Mills House and Gardens on Blanding Street.

No other details were released to the public at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.