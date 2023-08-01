SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia

Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.(Maggie Brown)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least one man was arrested after a police chase that ended in downtown Columbia near Blanding Street.

The Columbia Police Department said there was a traffic stop that then led to a brief pursuit.

Officers were seen investigating the property of Robert Mills House and Gardens on Blanding Street.

No other details were released to the public at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Richland County deputies
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m.
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Tuesday 23-year-old Justin Oliver was charged with one count...
Orangeburg County deputies make arrest in fatal Berkeley County shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps for this week and storm chances remain
A jury found 53-year-old Russell Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Leffitte...
Federal judge sentences ex-banking CEO Laffitte for financial crimes