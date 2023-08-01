SkyView
Gov. McMaster holds signing for bill criminalizing trafficking fentanyl

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster holds a ceremony for the signing of the state’s new law that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl.

Officials said that law enforcement and the loved ones of people who had died from fentanyl had been calling for a law, and it crossed the finish line just as the legislative session ended this year, having been a priority for leaders in both chambers.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the SLED’s Forensic Services Laboratory in Columbia.

You can watch the live stream here or on our YouTube page.

