FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty storms remain possible for Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Isolated storm potential lingers around the Midlands as we push on into Tuesday afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Tuesday come along with some spotty afternoon storm chances.

Tomorrow looks dry and mostly sunny, with highs chasing down 90 degrees.

Isolated rain chances increase on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The rain lasts into the weekend with the best shot of more widespread showers on Friday.

We are tracking 2 tropical systems that will have no impact on the United States.

First Alert Summary

A good Tuesday morning my friends! Partly sunny skies will turn to isolated storm chances this afternoon with highs pushing to the upper 80s.

For tomorrow, we have upper 60s for lows and highs in the upper 80s. High pressure to our northeast will bring dry conditions for the day.

A trough in the jet stream approaches from the west into Thursday. More cloud cover will press in along with some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, setting the stage for more rain chances into the week.

The trough moves a little to the east and continues to bring a better chance of rain and storms on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday still look a bit unsettled unsettled with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

In the Tropics, we’re still watching a complex of thunderstorms, but with no direct threats to the United States for the time being.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon after breaks of sun. Highs around 88 degrees.

Wednesday: A good deal of sunshine wins the day. High temperatures nearing 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. At times, rain showers are possible. Highs only in the mid-80s.

Friday: Few peeks of sun with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunshine is limited again with an isolated chance of rain and storms. Highs push closer to 90 degrees.

