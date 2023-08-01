FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler temps for this week and storm chances remain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps will top off in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday with some rain and storms possible too.

First Alert Headlines

Tonight we have a 20% chance of showers and storms with lows in the low 70s.

We’re introducing a 20% chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon.

Expect some rain showers by the afternoon Thursday with mid 80s for highs.

Better chances of rain for Friday with a 60% chance with mid 80s for high temps.

The weekend looks rather steamy with a 30% chance of afternoon storms.

We’re down to a lone system in the Atlantic with a 30% chance of development and no threat to the U.S.

First Alert Summary

Lows tonight are in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms after sunset, but none expected after midnight.

There’s a high pressure system to our northeast and brings a northeast flow. It’s just far away enough to warrant a 20% chance of showers and storms. If it were closer it would squash any chances of storms, but we just can’t rule it out. Highs are in the upper 80s.

A trough in the jet stream swings east and brings a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon hours Thursday. Highs reach the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the upper 60s.

Friday the trough swings farther east and increases our rain chances to 60%. Lows are near 70 and highs reach 84. Skies are mostly cloudy throughout most of the day.

Saturday and Sunday look a little unsettled. We’ve lowered the chance of afternoon showers and storms to 30%. High temperatures are near 90 with partly cloudy skies.

In the Tropics, we’re still watching a system in the central Atlantic, the chance of development has been reduced to 30%. There is no direct threats to the United States from this system.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: 20% chance of some isolated storms after sunset. Lows are near 70.

Wednesday: A good deal of sunshine wins the day. High temperatures nearing 90 degrees, we can’t rule out a 20% chance of storms.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. At times, 40% chance of rain showers are possible. Highs only in the mid-80s.

Friday: Few peeks of sun with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday: Sunshine is limited again with an isolated chance of rain and storms (30%). Highs push closer to 89 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with low 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and storms with mid 90s.

