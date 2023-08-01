Family and community lay fallen Newberry Officer to rest

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral services for Lieutenant Michael Wood were held Monday at the Wiles Chapel at Newberry College.

Wood died Wednesday night in a car crash while responding to a call for service. He spent 20 years with the department.

The entire community said their final goodbyes to the fallen officer.

During the funeral a final radio call was conducted, followed by a presentation of the governor’s flag which was given to the Wood’s family by Chief of SLED Mark Keel.

“He understood his why,” said Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman.

Goodman remembers Wood as an example of a great law enforcement officer.

“It was times that I would have to make him go home. When we short staffed. It was a time when we were down 11 officers. It was days where he would just show up and just start working and I would have to make him go home,” said Chief Goodman.

Goodman said he joined the department back in 2003 and quickly jumped the ranks becoming a corporal in 2006, a sergeant in 2008, and finally a lieutenant in 2017.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster knew Wood when he first came to Newberry from Aiken before he joined the police force.

“I first met Wood when he came to Newberry College as a football player, and then as he began working at one of the local pizza places. He was one of the managers at the local pizza places,” he said.

Sheriff Foster says the outpouring of support from the community has been comforting for those that knew the lt. Personally, including his family.

“During the processional, people had lined the road saluting. Had the united states flags at children’s daycares and then we come to the chapel at Newberry College a beautiful chapel it was filled with police officers from all over the state,” said Sheriff Foster.

“The support from when we brought him home from Columbia was amazing and the support here today is awesome,” said Sgt. Yolanda Williams.

Sgt. Williams worked with Wood for seven years.

“We had a special bond. We can talk about anything. If he had an issue. I had an issue,” said Sgt. Williams.

“It hurts because I’ll never get to hear his voice again, but I got the messages, I got the memories. We’ve shared good ones and bad ones, but that’s family. We always had each other’s back,” she added.

Wood’s service also featured remarks from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Director, Jackie Swindler and Goodman.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the crash that killed Wood.

Goodman said the last Newberry officer to die in the line of duty was back in 1947.

The department plans to commemorate Lt. Wood during Newberry County’s National Night Out tomorrow. That will be held at Mollohon Park on 211 Player Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

