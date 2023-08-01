SkyView
Suspect barricaded after shots fired at Richland County home

By Marcus Flowers and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), deputies are on the scene where a man is barricaded in a home in the Saint Andrews area after he fired shots at a woman.

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday night when the woman came to RCSD headquarters Tuesday morning to report the shots were fired, but she was not hit.

Deputies went out to the area, where Lott said they heard a gunshot.

Crisis negotiators and the Richland County Special Response Team have been speaking with the man since about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said investigators also used a drone and a robot to help with the situation.

Deputies said they believe no one is hurt and the man is barricaded inside the home.

Law enforcement advised the public to avoid the area.

