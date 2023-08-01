Suspect barricaded after shots fired at Richland County home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), deputies are on the scene where a man is barricaded in a home in the Saint Andrews area after he fired shots at a woman.

Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday night when the woman came to RCSD headquarters Tuesday morning to report the shots were fired, but she was not hit.

Deputies went out to the area, where Lott said they heard a gunshot.

Crisis negotiators and the Richland County Special Response Team have been speaking with the man since about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said investigators also used a drone and a robot to help with the situation.

Deputies said they believe no one is hurt and the man is barricaded inside the home.

As a precaution, RCSD has evacuated the nearby houses. Other residents in the area should shelter in place. — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) August 1, 2023

Law enforcement advised the public to avoid the area.

