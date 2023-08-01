SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashes at airport

Commercial flights temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport
Officials say the Charleston International Airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday after a Charleston County Sheriff's helicopter crash.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the Charleston International Airport have temporarily suspended commercials Tuesday afternoon after a helicopter crash.

Airport officials said in a social media post that flights are temporarily suspended due to an ongoing incident.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the ongoing incident involved one of their helicopters. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m.

Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed...
Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed arrivals and departures, displaying new times in red.(Live 5)

It is not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Richland County deputies
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25