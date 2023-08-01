SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport

Commercial flights temporarily suspended at Charleston International Airport
A Charleston County Sheriff's pilot was injured Tuesday afternoon in crash near the Charleston International Airport.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pilot for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office suffered injuries Tuesday afternoon when his helicopter crashed at the Charleston International Airport.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. as the pilot was returning from scheduled maintenance in Sumter County. The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter shortly before the crash. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

He said Martray, who has been with the agency since 2006, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“He’s being treated at MUSC. He’s in good spirits and he’s going to recover, fortunately,” Knapp said.

He said the National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the crash, calling the damage to the helicopter “severe.” He said there was no word on whether the helicopter, which is the only one the sheriff’s office has, is salvageable.

He said experience is a requirement for a pilot at the sheriff’s office.

“Our pilots are very well trained. They have to come to our agency with experience and so they have a lot of knowledge of helicopters and so they know how to fly,” he said.

The sheriff’s office has owned the chopper for about five years, Knapp said. He said the sheriff’s office routinely conducts patrols over the county by helicopter.

“It’s been a very effective helicopter. We’ve used it on a lot of missions and you know, it’s been very effective for us,” Knapp said.

The airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday afternoon after the crash, saying in a social media post that flights were temporarily suspended because of “an ongoing incident” but did not elaborate.

Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed...
Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed arrivals and departures, displaying new times in red.(Live 5)

Knapp said the pilot was the only person aboard the chopper when it crashed.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

A Charleston County Sheriff's Office pilot was injured Tuesday afternoon in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Richland County deputies
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25