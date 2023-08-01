Charleston Co. Sheriff’s chief pilot injured in helicopter crash at airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pilot for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office suffered injuries Tuesday afternoon when his helicopter crashed at the Charleston International Airport.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. as the pilot was returning from scheduled maintenance in Sumter County. The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter shortly before the crash. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

He said Martray, who has been with the agency since 2006, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“He’s being treated at MUSC. He’s in good spirits and he’s going to recover, fortunately,” Knapp said.

He said the National Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the crash, calling the damage to the helicopter “severe.” He said there was no word on whether the helicopter, which is the only one the sheriff’s office has, is salvageable.

He said experience is a requirement for a pilot at the sheriff’s office.

“Our pilots are very well trained. They have to come to our agency with experience and so they have a lot of knowledge of helicopters and so they know how to fly,” he said.

The sheriff’s office has owned the chopper for about five years, Knapp said. He said the sheriff’s office routinely conducts patrols over the county by helicopter.

“It’s been a very effective helicopter. We’ve used it on a lot of missions and you know, it’s been very effective for us,” Knapp said.

The airport temporarily suspended commercial flights Tuesday afternoon after the crash, saying in a social media post that flights were temporarily suspended because of “an ongoing incident” but did not elaborate.

Flight status monitors inside the Charleston International Airport show the extent of delayed arrivals and departures, displaying new times in red. (Live 5)

Knapp said the pilot was the only person aboard the chopper when it crashed.

Travelers are asked to check with their individual airlines before arriving at the airport.

A Charleston County Sheriff's Office pilot was injured Tuesday afternoon in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.