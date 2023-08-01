SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows...
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAT EATON-ROBB
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to new details disclosed in a Connecticut courtroom Tuesday.

Hernandez, who went by DJ while playing football for the University of Connecticut in the mid-2000s, giggled at times during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court as a judge extended a risk protection order barring him from having any contact with his wife and from having any guns, ruling Hernandez remains a danger.

Hernandez remains detained while facing a series of state and federal charges related to numerous alleged threats, including accusations that he may have been planning shootings at UConn and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he once served as quarterbacks coach.

His state case was continued until Aug. 15. He is due in federal court on Aug. 11 on charges including interstate stalking and transmitting interstate communications containing a threat to injure.

Hernandez, 37, was originally arrested in March on misdemeanor breach of peace charges after police say he threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto ESPN’s property in Bristol before leaving.

Hernandez did not appear in court as scheduled on July 7. He instead drove that day to UConn’s campus in Storrs and to Brown’s campus in Providence to “map the schools out” for a school shooting, his current girlfriend told police.

Bristol Police Officer Zachary Levine testified Tuesday that UConn police scanned the license plate that day of the vehicle his girlfriend had loaned him. Brown has said that its investigation didn’t indicate Hernandez had been on campus in recent weeks.

Hernandez also is alleged to have threated other people, including anyone who profited from the death of his younger brother. Aaron Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

According to an arrest report, Dennis Hernandez wrote several threatening text messages including one to a woman close to him that read, “Will I kill? Absolutely.” He also wrote about being angry at UConn coaches and university officials, and warned he was “taking down everything.”

He said he has been dying for years, “and now it’s others peoples turn.”

“Not all shootings are bad I’m realizing,” he wrote.

Bristol police officers arrested Hernandez at the home of his sister in Bristol after his mother told them of the threats and described his deteriorating mental health problems, which she said included bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, Levine said. Hernandez was shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody after he came out of the house with his arms raised yelling “shoot me,” the officer testified.

In extending the protective order, Judge Tammy Geathers ruled that there is clear and convincing evidence that Hernandez poses a danger to himself and others.

Hernandez, however, was not deemed a danger to himself or others during a psychiatric exam a day after his arrest at his sister’s home, according to testimony in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Sheriff Leon Lott said at a press conference it started as a domestic violence call from Monday...
Man arrested after hours-long stand off with Richland County deputies
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Judge won’t dismiss charges against movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on film set
Money Generic
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Officer search the property of the Robert Mills House and Garden on Aug. 1, 2023.
At least 1 man arrested after chase ends in downtown Columbia
A dog has been reunited with its family after going missing for two years.
Missing dog reunited with family after disappearing for 2 years