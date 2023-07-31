Two Lexington men plead guilty to meth conspiracy charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Lexington men pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine conspiracy charges.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) Narcotics Enforcement Team along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Christopher Jeffcoat, 42, and Kenneth Frye, 59, alongside a third defendant, Jerry Cordell.

The DOJ said their investigation found the men distributed methamphetamine in Lexington County and an undercover agent bought methamphetamine ranging from 50 grams up to over 200 grams at a time from them on seven different occasions.

Jeffcoat and Frye face up to 40 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and four years of probation following their time in prison.

A U.S. district judge accepted their guilty pleas and will sentence them both after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, the DOJ added.

Cordell previously pleaded guilty for his involvement and is also waiting to be sentenced.

