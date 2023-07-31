SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a cooked falafel product because it “may contain rocks.”

The grocery chain announced Friday that the supplier of its Fully Cooked Falafel (SKU# 93935) warned it about the product possibly containing rocks.

Trader Joe’s said the recalled falafel is sold in its stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

Customers are urged to discard the falafel and return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s also announced Friday that it was recalling some of its cookies because they also may contain rocks, and the chain recently recalled its broccoli cheddar soup because it may contain insects.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
Deputies: Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

Latest News

High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP
People walk outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill...
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre