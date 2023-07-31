Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help identifying two larceny suspects accused of stealing a large pull-behind grill belonging to Outreach Ministries in Elgin.

Deputies said the suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters to take the grill, which is valued at $4,500.

The pair left in a gold Ford truck with no visible license plate.

If you know who the men are, contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3Tips.com.

