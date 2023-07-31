SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church

Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help identifying two larceny suspects accused of stealing a large pull-behind grill belonging to Outreach Ministries in Elgin.

Deputies said the suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters to take the grill, which is valued at $4,500.

The pair left in a gold Ford truck with no visible license plate.

If you know who the men are, contact Crime Stoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3Tips.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
Deputies: Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

Latest News

Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday
Orangeburg woman turns 100
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help identifying two...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few more storms for Tuesday, better rain chances Thursday-Sunday