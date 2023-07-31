Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called in to investigate after a banner plane crashed into the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the single-engine PA-18 went down around 11:30 a.m. Monday at 40th Avenue North.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that the pilot was the only one on board and was able to get out of the plane.

Horry County Fire Rescue is treating the pilot, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

A tow truck was brought in to safely remove the banner plane from the surf.

The FAA said it will more than likely post a preliminary report of the crash on Tuesday.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.

