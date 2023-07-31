Orangeburg woman turns 100

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman celebrated a century of life Saturday.

Hattie Mae Green is the mother of eight, four of who are still alive today. She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday (LaToya Hughes)

Green is the oldest female member of the Williams Chapel AME church in Orangeburg where she has served in various capacities.

According to her family, Green’s dedication to her church has contributed to her milestone birthday.

