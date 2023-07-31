SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg woman turns 100

Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday
Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday(LaToya Hughes)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg woman celebrated a century of life Saturday.

Hattie Mae Green is the mother of eight, four of who are still alive today. She has 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday
Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday(LaToya Hughes)

Green is the oldest female member of the Williams Chapel AME church in Orangeburg where she has served in various capacities.

According to her family, Green’s dedication to her church has contributed to her milestone birthday.

Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday
Hattie Mae Green turned 100 Saturday(LaToya Hughes)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
Deputies: Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

Latest News

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Deputies said the two suspects were recorded on the church’s video cameras using bolt cutters...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) asked for the public’s help identifying two...
Richland County deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing grill from local church
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few more storms for Tuesday, better rain chances Thursday-Sunday