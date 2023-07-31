SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Newberry community reflects following Funeral of fallen Lieutenant Michael Wood

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral for fallen Newberry police officer Michael Wood will be on Monday, July 31, starting at 10 a.m.

Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car and a tractor-trailer collided on July 26. Wood served with the Newberry Police Department for 20 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in tribute to Lieutenant Michael

Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff on July 31 in honor of Wood’s remarkable bravery and supreme sacrifice.

Wood was honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

His obituary stated memorials can be made to Serve and Connect in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after in Sumter fatal crash
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash
The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead...
Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man
Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
Deputies: Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

Latest News

Funeral for Fallen Newberry officer, Michael Wood
Lake Murray litter clean up 2023
Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night...
Memorial service for fallen Newberry Lieutenant
The 13-16-year-olds from Irmo- are the first senior team in South Carolina to ever win the...
Irmo boys baseball head to compete at the world series