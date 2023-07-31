SkyView
Lexington police investigate following death at mobile home park

The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after an individual was found dead at a mobile home park.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after a death at a mobile home park (MHP).

Officers said the death happened in the early hours of Monday, July 17, at the Victorian Lakes MHP in Phase I.

SLED Crime Scene and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office have assisted Lexington detectives in this investigation according to officials, the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours officers added.

