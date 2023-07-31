Lexington police investigate following death at mobile home park

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after a death at a mobile home park (MHP).

Officers said the death happened in the early hours of Monday, July 17, at the Victorian Lakes MHP in Phase I.

SLED Crime Scene and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are assisting our investigators in this investigation and the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/R6ukPP66zC — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 31, 2023

SLED Crime Scene and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office have assisted Lexington detectives in this investigation according to officials, the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours officers added.

