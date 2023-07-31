Lexington police investigate after family fight led to alleged stabbing death of man

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has started an investigation after a family fight led to the death of a man at a mobile home park (MHP).

Officials said around 3:22 a.m., on July 31, officers were called to the Victorian Lakes MHP in Phase 1 on 4801 Sunset Boulevard for a disturbance.

Detectives added during the initial investigation, it was discovered that several family members had been involved in a physical fight, and a man was allegedly stabbed by his brother resulting in his death.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been killed lying in the driveway of the residence said investigators.

The brother remained at the scene and was taken to the Lexington Police Department for questioning said officials.

Detectivies are working to determine what happened during the fight, and what led up to it. It is believed that multiple witnesses were outside of the residence during the incident and that they left after the stabbing.

SLED Crime Scene and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are assisting our investigators in this investigation and the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/R6ukPP66zC — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 31, 2023

SLED Crime Scene and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office have assisted Lexington detectives in this investigation according to officials, the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours officers added.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com. Phone tip, call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.) WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are assisting our Criminal Investigations Division with this investigation.

