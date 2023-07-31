WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Newberry police officer

NEWBERY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral for fallen Newberry police officer Michael Wood will be on Monday, July 31, starting at 10 a.m.

Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car and a tractor-trailer collided on July 26. Wood served with the Newberry Police Department for 20 years. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in tribute to Lieutenant Michael

Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff on July 31 in honor of Wood’s remarkable bravery and supreme sacrifice.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

His obituary stated memorials can be made to Serve and Connect in Columbia.

You can watch the live stream of this funeral on this page or our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.