FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like weather ahead for the last day of July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances begin to slowly decrease after a stormy weekend for the Midlands.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Wednesday is likely dry from start to finish!

Showers and storms return at the end of the work week.

Our next named tropical system may occur soon.

First Alert Summary

We hope you had a great weekend! Although it was cloudy and stormy at times, our rain chances begin to decrease today. This afternoon only features an isolated shower or storm chance. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures will reach the low-90s.

Tuesday afternoon could feature a thunderstorm or two, but once we get to Wednesday, we remove rain chances from our forecast! Our pattern turns unsettled again at the end of this week, with showers and storms returning to the region. Unfortunately, it looks like our weekend could be stormy at times.

In the Tropics, we’re still watching a lone complex of thunderstorms. These have become more organized over the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a ‘High’ chance of further development. If it strengthens enough to earn a name, the next one is ‘Emily’.

First Alert Forecast

Today: After patchy fog this morning, we’ll have a few clouds through the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm is possible later today. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the low-90s.

Tonight: A leftover shower or storm is possible around sunset and throughout the night. Chance of rain 20%. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the low-70s.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day. At times, rain showers are possible. Chance of rain 40%. Highs only in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the upper-80s.

