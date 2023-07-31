Deputies: Man killed after Sumter County drive-by shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies reported a man was struck and killed following a Sunday night drive-by shooting in Sumter County.

Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch issued a report of shots fired in the area of Patricia Drive around 10:43 p.m. where they found Anthony Rashod Major, 34, outside of his home where he was shot by suspects who fired multiples rounds from a vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services and an official from the Sumter County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene and transported Major according to detectives.

Investigators said they began processing evidence at the scene while patrol units began a search for the vehicle.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis commented, “A life has been taken and along with the help of our community, our investigators are focused on finding the person or persons responsible. As in all cases, we will follow every piece of evidence for as long as it takes to bring justice.” Dennis also asked for prayer for the family of the victim.

Deputies said an up to $3,000 reward has been offered to anybody who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the alleged murder.

If you have information that may be helpful in the capture and conviction of those responsible for this murder, you may contact Crime Stoppers through the website www.p3tips.com or you may also use the P3 app. More information will be provided as it is available.

