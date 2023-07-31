Court documents detail new charges against Colleton County murder suspect

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Affidavits released Monday provide new information on a total of 18 new charges against a man in connection with the deaths of six people in a July fire in Green Pond.

Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Jefferson Burnell, 49; Shamiah Rutledge, 7; and Amose Magood, 73, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He is also charged with one count of first-degree arson for the fire that resulted in the death of Maggie Magwood, 101.

The solicitor’s office also listed two counts of criminal sexual conduct, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of kidnapping, six counts of possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, and one count of incest. Affidavits also list one count of first-degree burglary.

He had been previously charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, which brings the total number of charges he faces to 21.

Court documents state an underage girl who survived the incident told investigators Manigo broke into a home in the 700 block of Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond on the night of July 2 armed with a knife. Investigators say Manigo stabbed family members to death, seized the child and her underage cousin and forcibly raped them at knifepoint before setting the house on fire and stabbing the girls multiple times. The victim’s cousin died from her injuries, the affidavit states.

Manigo had previously been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman and one count of attempted murder in the same incident.

Manigo’s defense team waived his right to a bond hearing, which means he will remain in custody at the Colleton County Detention Center at least until a circuit court judge can determine whether he will be granted bond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.