SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say

FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility.

Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city’s east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported. Police said in a news release that there was no active threat to the community and that “multiple” victims were injured, including some critically.

“Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist,” Muncie Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said in a statement sent to The Star Press.

Police did not say how many people were injured, but officials at Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie told The Associated Press that 19 victims were treated in their emergency department for injuries related to the shooting, and 13 remained at the hospital in stabilized condition Sunday morning. Criswell said some victims sustained critical injuries and were transferred by medical helicopter to other facilities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
Deputies: Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County
The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Downed power lines close Beltline Boulevard
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

Latest News

Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
Racist and vulgar messages were spray painted on vehicles in the Dallas area.
Racist, vulgar messages spray painted on cars
FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 35 people and wounds more than 100