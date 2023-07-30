SkyView
Police: One dead in Sumter single-vehicle crash

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 34-year-old person died after a single-vehicle crash in Sumter.

Officials from the Sumter Police Department said the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, on South Pike West.

Police said the driver died at Prisma Health Tuomey; however, A 7-year-old passenger was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

