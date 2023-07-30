Irmo boys baseball head to compete at the world series

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Ball players in Irmo are heading to Easley to compete in the Upstate for the Little League World Series title.

On Sunday the team will compete against teams from all around the world. Their first game in the World Series will be Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN plus

The 13-16-year-olds from Irmo- are the first senior team in South Carolina to ever win the Southeast championship.

All of these players are from Lexington Richland District 5 schools. These guys went undefeated in the state tournament. And hit a record 18 home runs in the regional tournament.

The Irmo Junior Girls Softball Team were the runners-up in the World Series last year.

