Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in tribute to fallen Newberry officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in tribute to Lieutenant Michael Wood, Jr.

Wood, 48, died after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer on Wednesday night while he was on duty.

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday. (The City of Newberry)

The crash happened along S.C. Highway 395 in Newberry around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive.

In 2003, Wood began his career at the Newberry Police Department. He was promoted to Corporal in 2006, Sergeant in 2008 and Lieutenant in 2017.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

On Sunday, the family received friends for a private viewing at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

The Governor orders that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday, July 31, 2023, in tribute to Lieutenant Michael Charles Wood, Jr. of the Newberry Police Department. pic.twitter.com/mqUz5rlP20 — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) July 30, 2023

