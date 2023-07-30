FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Summertime cold front brings showers and storms to end the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A weak cold front brings showers and storms to the Midlands this afternoon to round out the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

Afternoon showers and storms with a summertime cold front to end the weekend.

A tad cooler and less humid through the middle of next week.

Showers and storms return next Friday.

Storm chances throughout next weekend.

Much closer to our fifth named storm of Hurricane Season.

First Alert Summary

The coastal low that impacted yesterday’s forecast has moved back into the Atlantic. Thankfully, it will continue to drift away from the Carolinas. Behind it, a seasonal cold front will move into the Midlands. By the afternoon, this frontal boundary will fire up a round of showers and storms. One or two of these may produce stronger gusts of wind.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Shortly after sunset, showers and storms will fizzle out, leaving us dry for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will feature isolated showers and storms. By the middle of the week, many of us will be dry! A touch cooler and not as humid, highs will hover around 90 degrees until Friday.

WIS (WIS)

Then, our pattern turns unsettled again. Another cold front drops in and will bring us rounds of showers and storms to end the work week. These will continue at times throughout the weekend.

WIS (WIS)

The broken cluster of thunderstorms we’ve been watching deep in the Atlantic looks slightly more organized today. Thankfully, computer guidance continues to keep this system away from the United States. If it continues to intensify, the next name up will be ‘Emily’.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy skies, followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms leftover around sunset. Then, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the low-70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy through the afternoon. Then, isolated showers and storms through the evening. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: One or two afternoon storms possible in our southeastern counties. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Highs in the low-90s.

Wednesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

Thursday: Passing clouds throughout the day. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees,

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.