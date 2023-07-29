SkyView
Suspects in custody following 2 separate shootings, 30 minutes apart in Kershaw County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are in custody following two separate shootings about 30 minutes apart in Kershaw County.

The first shooting happening on Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper along side deputies were able to find a suspect, 36-year-old Bonnie Ammons, Jr., within minutes.

Officials said Ammons will be charged in connection with shooting at the victim during a non-self defense situation.

The second shooting was reported on Morning View Lane in Cassatt around 10:15 p.m.

KCSO said deputies responded to a domestic dispute where Jarvis Greene, 39, reportedly fired multiple shots at a victim as she ran away after an altercation.

Upon arrival, deputies said Greene presented his gun and then barricaded himself inside the house before he eventually surrendered.

He was arrested and charged in connection with shooting at a victim during a non-self defense situation.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

