One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) made an arrest following a burglary at Freedom First Outfitters.

On Friday, July 14, KCSO reported two masked suspects broke into Freedom First Outfitters. Deputies said ten Glock handguns were taken from the establishment.

KCSO released two additional surveillance videos Saturday. The first video showed the subjects parking their vehicle at a nearby apartment complex -- Steeplechase Apartments -- in Camden after the burglary.

The second video shows them wiping fingerprints off the vehicle before abandoning it.

Investigators located the vehicle and determined it was stolen from North Carolina as well as being involved in a North Carolina shooting incident prior to the burglary.

Deputies said one of their main suspects was arrested earlier this week in North Carolina with one of the stolen handguns from the store.

The man was charged in connection with the North Carolina shooting and a separate firearm store burglary, deputies stated.

“I am very proud of our KCSO investigative team. They began working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and North Carolina since our burglary. The progress made in this investigation is a testament to how cooperation between law enforcement agencies solve crime across jurisdictional lines,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000 or by emailing Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.