SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One arrested in connection with Freedom First Outfitters burglary

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight burglary in Camden, S.C.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) made an arrest following a burglary at Freedom First Outfitters.

On Friday, July 14, KCSO reported two masked suspects broke into Freedom First Outfitters. Deputies said ten Glock handguns were taken from the establishment.

KCSO released two additional surveillance videos Saturday. The first video showed the subjects parking their vehicle at a nearby apartment complex -- Steeplechase Apartments -- in Camden after the burglary.

The second video shows them wiping fingerprints off the vehicle before abandoning it.

Investigators located the vehicle and determined it was stolen from North Carolina as well as being involved in a North Carolina shooting incident prior to the burglary.

Deputies said one of their main suspects was arrested earlier this week in North Carolina with one of the stolen handguns from the store.

The man was charged in connection with the North Carolina shooting and a separate firearm store burglary, deputies stated.

“I am very proud of our KCSO investigative team. They began working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in South Carolina and North Carolina since our burglary. The progress made in this investigation is a testament to how cooperation between law enforcement agencies solve crime across jurisdictional lines,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000 or by emailing Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Law enforcement said Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto...
Orangeburg woman found after police say she was allegedly kidnapped
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Newberry on-duty officer dies after crash involving tractor-trailer
The shooting happened at a residential area on North Main Street at the intersection of Oakland...
Two people hit by gunfire in Columbia

Latest News

Surveillance video shows subjects wiping fingerprints off the vehicle before abandoning it
Surveillance video shows subjects parking their vehicle after a burglary at Freedom First Outfitter
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds and showers keep us cooler to start the weekend
Victims and anyone with information should contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or...
Lexington police search for man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman, exposing himself in Walmart