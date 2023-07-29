Lexington police search for man accused of sexually assaulting elderly woman, exposing himself in Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and exposing himself in a store.

It happened at Walmart on Sunset Boulevard on Thursday, July 27.

LPD said he allegedly inappropriately touched an elderly woman and exposed his genitalia to other victims.

Police describe him as 30 to 40 years old, approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses, a purple t-shirt, and light colored pants with black and white accented athletic shoes.

Officials encouraged other possible victims in the store who may have seen him purposely expose himself to forward.

Victims and anyone with information should contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

