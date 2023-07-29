SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain kept temperatures down Saturday but heat returns Sunday.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat returns before the weekend ends and there are cooler temperatures in sight.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • The heat returns, Temperatures will reach the mid 90s Sunday.
  • Storm chances will continue to stay around 30-40% until a front crosses the area Monday
  • Drier air and a decreased storm chance will arrive Wednesday and Thursday.
  • In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical Low Pressure which may become Emily in a few days.
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Summary

A coastal low will slowly move away from the SC overnight and open us up to sunny skies Sunday, which will lead to higher temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 90s.

A front will cross the area Late Sunday into Monday morning. A few storms will fire up late in the day Sunday and linger into Monday. The front will stall along the SC coast for a day or two, that means rain chances will stay around Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Drier air and High pressure from the N will filter in by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Tropics, we’ve got one disturbance we’re watching. Thankfully, as it continues to organize, it will stay away from the Eastern Seaboard. By next week, if it strengthens enough, it’ll become named. The next named system will be “Emily”.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Slowly drying out across the region. A stray storm is still possible overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid-70s.

Sunday: Hot and humid! Under a blend of clouds and sunshine, highs reach the upper-90s. A few storms possible 40%.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Just a touch cooler and less humid during the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Law enforcement said Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto...
Orangeburg woman found after police say she was allegedly kidnapped
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Newberry on-duty officer dies after crash involving tractor-trailer
Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina...
Donald Trump to speak at South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner

Latest News

First Alert Weather Sunrise 07/29/2023
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds and showers keep us cooler to start the weekend
An upper level low is changing our forecast, especially for Saturday. It’ll be cooler and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds and better chances of rain this weekend
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds and better chances of rain this weekend