FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain kept temperatures down Saturday but heat returns Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat returns before the weekend ends and there are cooler temperatures in sight.

First Alert Headlines

The heat returns, Temperatures will reach the mid 90s Sunday.

Storm chances will continue to stay around 30-40% until a front crosses the area Monday

Drier air and a decreased storm chance will arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical Low Pressure which may become Emily in a few days.

First Alert Summary

A coastal low will slowly move away from the SC overnight and open us up to sunny skies Sunday, which will lead to higher temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 90s.

A front will cross the area Late Sunday into Monday morning. A few storms will fire up late in the day Sunday and linger into Monday. The front will stall along the SC coast for a day or two, that means rain chances will stay around Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Drier air and High pressure from the N will filter in by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Tropics, we’ve got one disturbance we’re watching. Thankfully, as it continues to organize, it will stay away from the Eastern Seaboard. By next week, if it strengthens enough, it’ll become named. The next named system will be “Emily”.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Slowly drying out across the region. A stray storm is still possible overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid-70s.

Sunday: Hot and humid! Under a blend of clouds and sunshine, highs reach the upper-90s. A few storms possible 40%.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Just a touch cooler and less humid during the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

