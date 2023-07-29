FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Clouds and showers keep us cooler to start the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Showers, storms and cloud cover will keep us cooler today before another warm up to end the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Cloud cover and scattered showers keep us a tad cooler today.

· Much warmer tomorrow as summer-like heat makes a return.

· A weak cold front on Monday cools us off again.

· More storms return to the Midlands next weekend.

· Our next named tropical system could form as early as next week.

First Alert Summary

Yesterday’s coastal low has moved inland and closer to the Palmetto State. It will completely control our forecast today. From start to finish, skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. At times, scattered showers and storms will move through the region. The combination of cloud cover and rain will keep us cooler.

Quite the warm up to end the weekend! Thanks to less cloud cover and rain coverage, we’ll heat up quickly. By the afternoon, high temperatures will hit the upper-90s, with “feels-like” temperatures around 104 degrees. Only an isolated storm or two can be expected later in the afternoon and evening.

A weak, summertime cold front drops into the Midlands by Monday morning. With it, we’ll be slightly cooler and less humid for the first half of next week. Monday through Thursday will be mostly dry and feature a blend of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures these days will hover around 90 degrees.

In the Tropics, we’ve got one disturbance we’re watching. Thankfully, as it continues to organize, it will stay away from the Eastern Seaboard. By next week, if it strengthens enough, it’ll become named. The next named system will be “Emily”.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 50%. Highs only in the mid and upper-80s.

Tonight: Slowly drying out across the region. A stray storm is possible in our western counties overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temps fall into the mid-70s.

Sunday: Hot and humid! Under a blend of clouds and sunshine, highs reach the upper-90s. An isolated storm or two is possible later on. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low-90s.

Tuesday: A blend of clouds and sunshine. Just a touch cooler and less humid during the afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

