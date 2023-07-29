SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Downed power lines close Beltline Boulevard

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.
Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department reported Beltline Boulevard is currently closed in both directions due to downed power lines.

Police said a box truck allegedly knocked down some power lines Saturday morning causing the area near Richland Fashion Mall to shut down.

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.

The official cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Police are encouraging the public to find alternate routes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
68-year-old man charged with murder after shooting at Columbia auto repair shop
Law enforcement said Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto...
Orangeburg woman found after police say she was allegedly kidnapped
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Newberry on-duty officer dies after crash involving tractor-trailer
The shooting happened at a residential area on North Main Street at the intersection of Oakland...
Two people hit by gunfire in Columbia

Latest News

The Irmo Police Department reported eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard has been shut down to one...
First Alert Traffic: Eastbound Lake Murray Boulevard experiencing multiple lane closures
The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Lexington police advised drivers to use alternate route due to crash
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported drivers should be prepared for...
SCDOT: Construction work planned on Monticello Road on I-20 eastbound
Nightly traffic detours I-26 near Chapin