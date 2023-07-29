FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Downed power lines close Beltline Boulevard

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department reported Beltline Boulevard is currently closed in both directions due to downed power lines.

Police said a box truck allegedly knocked down some power lines Saturday morning causing the area near Richland Fashion Mall to shut down.

Dominion Energy crews are on the scene working to make repairs.

The official cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Police are encouraging the public to find alternate routes.

