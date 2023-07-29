SkyView
Father, daughter charged after restaurant parking lot shooting in Lexington County

Stephanie Brown (left) and David Brown (right) are both charged after a shooting in a...
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A father and daughter are both charged after a shooting in a restaurant parking lot in Swansea.

Deputies responded to a call after hearing shots fired in a restaurant parking lot Thursday night.

Arrest warrants state surveillance video showed David Brown, 66, pointing the gun at the victim’s mother while she was in an altercation with 40-year-old Stephanie Brown.

Officials said detectives determined after speaking to multiple witnesses that Stephanie Brown fired shots at the victim.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “David Brown then handed the gun back to his daughter who then shot the victim in the upper body.”

According to Koon, the victim was hurt and taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive.

Stephanie Brown is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at persons.

David Brown is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at persons.

Stephanie Brown’s bond was denied and she’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

David Brown is out on bond.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the Swansea Police Department (SPD) asked for help investigating the shooting.

