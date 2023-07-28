Orangeburg officers search for woman allegedly kidnapped

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Investigation Division has asked for the public’s help in finding a woman who was allegedly kidnapped.

Law enforcement said Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

Family members described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighting 135 pounds with a tattoo on her neck of the word “turtle,” and an arrow.

Authorities added she was taken against her will in a 2006-2016 white Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and with possible V.A. or N.C. temporary tags by a suspect is known as “Chris.”

He is described by officials as a 29 or 30-year-old white male, standing at 5′9″ and weighing 135 -140 pounds with thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist.

Officials also said Chris allegedly told the reporting party he has family on Grover Street.

If you have any information about Darlene’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Bryan Haynes at 803-308-1206. Tips can by sent in by text to TIPS411. Text the keyword ODPS 84741 and a space followed by your information.

