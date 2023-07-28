SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Marvin

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Marvin is a 5-year-old Dachshund mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Marvin is the cutest little guy! You can’t help but smile when you look at him. Marvin has adorable ears that stick up sometimes and flap in the wind. He can be shy at first but warms up extremely quickly with treats! He is very food-motivated and gets super excited and spins in cute little circles at feeding time. Marvin is super sweet! He loves to crawl in your lap and snuggle for pets behind his ears. He loves to talk and make his tiny self known to everyone. Marvin likes to be held but absolutely loves going for walks and has the cutest prance! He has met one other dog at Pawmetto Lifeline and did well.

Marvin was very skinny when we rescued him from a local municipal shelter. He only weighed around 7 pounds. Marvin also had several unexplained wounds on his body that are healing nicely but he prefers if you do not touch them. Other than that, he is a very happy, healthy pup!

If you are interested in adopting Marvin, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

