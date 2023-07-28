SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral plans set for fallen Newberry police officer

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral plans have been set for fallen Newberry police officer Lt. Michael Wood.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

The family will receive friends at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home on Sunday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wood, 48, died on duty after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive. on Wednesday night.

His obituary stated memorials can be made to Serve and Connect in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Newberry on-duty officer dies after crash involving tractor-trailer
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Orangeburg County Public Services Director used county resources to fix driveway
Orangeburg County Public Services Director used county resources to fix driveway
An overturned truck on Interstate 26 East Thursday morning.
Overturned truck blocks traffic on Interstate 26 in Newberry
Brianna Nicole Carpenter is accused of giving a minor sexual items.
Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items

Latest News

The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Columbia police make arrest in connection with deadly shooting
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity & storm chances rise into the weekend
Funeral plans set for fallen Newberry police officer
Law enforcement said Darlene Baker, 31, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto...
Orangeburg woman found after police say she was allegedly kidnapped