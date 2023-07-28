SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity & storm chances rise into the weekend

Clouds will increase for our Friday & Saturday, as humidity and storm chances take a bump up as well.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will increase for our Friday & Saturday, as humidity and storm chances take a bump up as well.

First Alert Headlines

- Lower mid-90s for today with a slight chance of a few showers in the afternoon, as clouds generally are on the increase.

- Dropping the temperature a bit for Saturday, into the low 90s as clouds stick around with isolated p.m. storms around.

- Still looking hot for Sunday with high temps in the upper 90s and heat index values near 105.

- We see another limited chance of showers and storms on Monday with highs just above seasonable levels.

First Alert Summary

For today we have likely highs just below 95 degrees, with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. With the sea breeze kicking in we see a slight chance of showers too. Expect a better chance of rain for the areas east of I-95, along with those closer to the Lowcountry.

There’s an upper level low that increases our clouds and chances of rain for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near the low 90s. We have a chance of showers for the morning and also for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday the low moves to the east and allows for some hot and humid conditions to move in with less cloud coverage. This means temps rise to the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 105. There’s a small chance of a few afternoon storms.

Monday we see mid 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Tuesday it goes down to 20% with highs once again in the low 90s.

In the tropics we have one disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of development once it moves into areas of the Tropical Atlantic. We will keep our eyes on it. Our next named system will be called Emily.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Still hot as afternoon clouds increase, with highs around 93-94 degrees. A few stray p.m. storms are possible.

Saturday: Limited breaks of sunshine with isolated storms into the day. Highs near 90 or just above.

Sunday: Very hot and humid with a few isolated p.m. storms around. Highs around 97 degrees with a heat index closer to 105-106.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

