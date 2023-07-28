First Alert Traffic: Two lanes closed after crash on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two right lanes are currently closed on I-26 Westbound, near exit 110 after a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

WIS will keep you updated. Check back for more information.

Update: Crash; I-26 WB: at Exit110, 2 rht lns clsd, Ocrd: 9PM. https://t.co/lEVJvI21Ju | 9:34P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) July 28, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.