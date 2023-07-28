SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes closed after crash on I-26

Lanes blocked after cash on I-26
Lanes blocked after cash on I-26(SCDOT Twitter page)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two right lanes are currently closed on I-26 Westbound, near exit 110 after a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

WIS will keep you updated. Check back for more information.

