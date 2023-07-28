Donald Trump to speak at S.C. Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina Republican party dinner.

Trump will arrive in Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 5, and will then speak at the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner.

Trump was recently endorsed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

