SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies look to identify persons of interest in Orangeburg Co. homicide

The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons...
The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a homicide investigation.(Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called to a location near Walker Drive outside of Eutawville around 7 a.m. Thursday, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. He said deputies found a 22-year-old Goose Creek man dead at the scene.

“We’ve been working this case non-stop since we got the call early this morning,” Ravenell said. “If anyone knows anything about either of these two, please call us.”

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Newberry on-duty officer dies after crash involving tractor-trailer
Brianna Nicole Carpenter is accused of giving a minor sexual items.
Deputies: High school teacher arrested, accused of giving minor THC gummies and sexual items
Traffic backed up after armed suspect shot, killed on I-20
Armed suspect kills himself after Aiken County chase on I-20
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Jaylon Veerapen is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the...
Suspect arrested in Columbia murder case

Latest News

School bus app underway for parents to monitor child
Richland Two unveils school bus tracker ahead of incoming school year
Lanes blocked after cash on I-26
First Alert Traffic: Two lanes closed after crash on I-26
School bus app underway for parents to monitor child
School bus app underway for parents to monitor child
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s