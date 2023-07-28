Columbia police make arrest in connection with deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators at Columbia Police Department (CPD) made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting.

Franklin James, 68, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and auto tampering.

The shooting happened at 5582 N. Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

CPD said James allegedly shot the victim after a dispute over parking. Deputy Chief Melron Kelly confirmed to WIS the two men shot at each other.

According to police, a murder arrest warrant was served on James Thursday after CPD conducted interviews and reviewed surveillance video.

