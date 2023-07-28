Camden man sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison in connection with fentanyl overdose death

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported a man was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison in connection to distributing fentanyl that led to a death.

Officials said on July 21, 2020, federal agents and officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta-Carolinas High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (ACHIDTA) Task Force in Columbia used a confidential source to buy fentanyl from Sean Michael Taylor, 27.

During the deal, Taylor admitted he distributed the fentanyl that caused his friend’s death a few weeks earlier and even identified the victim by name added officials.

Later, Taylor told detectives he first injected himself with a syringe containing fentanyl and then handed the victim the syringe containing the remaining fentanyl, when the victim injected the drugs into their body, the victim immediately collapsed to the floor and was unresponsive according to detectives.

Taylor added that he and the other people present dragged the victim from one room to another in a residence but no one could resuscitate them and Taylor left the residence without calling 911.

Tayor pleaded guilty to distributing a quantity of fentanyl, and United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Taylor to 220 months in prison, to be followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

