Trooper: Newberry officer dead after crash involving tractor-trailer

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a City of Newberry officer died after a crash in Newberry.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CITY OF NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a City of Newberry police officer died after a crash Wednesday evening.

Troopers said around 5:40 p.m. on July 26, a 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling south on S.C. Highway 395 while a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on S.C. 395 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection of S.C. Highway 34.

Newberry authorities add the officer was responding to a call for service.

Newberry Police Department Chief Kevin Goodman has asked that the officer’s family and the Newberry community be lifted in prayer as they try to find peace.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started an investigation into a crash.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

