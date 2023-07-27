SkyView
Star witness in Murdaugh trial named Deputy of the Year

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.(Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, a crime scene expert who gained fans around the world during the trial of Alex Murdaugh, was awarded a prestigious title from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Office Association this week.

The association named Kinsey, a chief deputy for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy of the Year for South Carolina.

He spent hours testifying on the stand during the double murder trial and his expert opinion on the crime scene evidence helped lead to a conviction for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Kinsey was critical in debunking a two-shooter theory proposed by Murdaugh’s defense team.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during Paul Murdaugh’s murder during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell wrote in Kinsey’s nomination letter, “It is from this extreme act of professionalism developed from his three decades of law enforcement, hands-on experience, leadership, knowledge, training, honed to the level as a crime scene reconstruction expert, we nominate OCSO Chief Deputy Kenny Kinsey for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Deputy of the Year.”

Kinsey is also working on the investigation into the homicide of Stephen Smith, a Lowcountry teen whose death investigation was reopened during the Murdaugh investigation.

READ MORE: Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

