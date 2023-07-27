Police investigate shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting two people north of Columbia Thursday.

According to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at a residential area on North Main Street at the intersection of Oakland Avenue.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Officers are currently canvassing the area in search of the suspect.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.