Police investigate shooting in Columbia

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting two people north of Columbia Thursday.

According to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at a residential area on North Main Street at the intersection of Oakland Avenue.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Officers are currently canvassing the area in search of the suspect.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

