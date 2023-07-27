SkyView
Overturned truck blocks traffic on Interstate 26 in Newberry

An overturned truck on Interstate 26 East Thursday morning.
An overturned truck on Interstate 26 East Thursday morning.(SCDOT)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned 18-wheeler truck was blocking at least one lane of traffic on Interstate 26 Thursday morning in Newberry County.

Crews were working to clear the scene at around 12 p.m., according to traffic cameras provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened one mile west of Exit 91 near Chapin.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly happened or when the road would be cleared.

