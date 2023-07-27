Overturned truck blocks traffic on Interstate 26 in Newberry

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - An overturned 18-wheeler truck was blocking at least one lane of traffic on Interstate 26 Thursday morning in Newberry County.

Crews were working to clear the scene at around 12 p.m., according to traffic cameras provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened one mile west of Exit 91 near Chapin.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly happened or when the road would be cleared.

