Lexington County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman with medical conditions

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with medical conditions.

Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home Tuesday wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Wise’s family told WIS she was last seen walking down I-20 in Lexington headed toward Georgia. The family said they are worried about her welfare as Wise does not have her needed medicine.

Anyone with information on Wise’s whereabouts is asked to call 803-785-8230.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.