SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman with medical conditions

Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home Tuesday wearing a...
Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home Tuesday wearing a blue shirt and black pants.(CLEAR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman with medical conditions.

Deputies said 67-year-old Cecil Wise was last seen after leaving her home Tuesday wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Wise’s family told WIS she was last seen walking down I-20 in Lexington headed toward Georgia. The family said they are worried about her welfare as Wise does not have her needed medicine.

Anyone with information on Wise’s whereabouts is asked to call 803-785-8230.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family still searching for Alexis Ware
“It pissed me off,” brother of missing Upstate woman reacts Russell kidnapping hoax
Rick Chow, a Columbia gas station owner, is accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old Cyrus...
Judge weighs validity of search warrant in Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow’s murder case
Richland Two school board members react to tensions that led to verbal altercation, threats...
Richland County School District Two announces systemic change ahead of school year
The new South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) boating regulations are set to...
SCDNR new boating regulations begin August 2023
A worker packages cans of beer at Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.
New S.C. law allows beer fans to take home more of their favorite craft brew

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat sticks around, slight humidity increase this weekend
The StarLab has already been introduced to 15,000 students in the district, while the two...
Sumter School District to debut ‘cutting-edge’ mobile STEM labs this fall
Night infiltration training is part of “the forge,” where the trainees spend time in the field...
Night infiltration training: Big night for Fort Jackson basic trainees on their way to becoming soldiers
WIS-TV, Columbia Fireflies host special event at Segra Park