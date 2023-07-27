Kershaw County Detention Center over two-times maximum capacity, new report says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This Tuesday, Kershaw County Council discussed their plan to rehab a maximum-security jail in Camden.

Elected officials tell WIS that the Kershaw County Detention Center is nearly three times over maximum capacity due to a delayed court process during the pandemic.

The finding made public from an architectural study requested by the council indicates that the only jail in Kershaw County is in violation of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) living standards.

During his public remarks, County Administrator Danny Templar said the detention center has 89 beds but that it needs an additional 250 to accommodate those already inside.

One council member says it’s worth noting that the KC Detention Center is a 90-day holding facility and that some men and women incarcerated have already exceeded this timeframe.

Come Tuesday night, council members weighed out the option of expanding or replacing the jail which currently sits on a 23-acre property at 101 Bramblewood Plantation Road.

“The difficult decision for any councilmember or any governing body is, how do you take a finite pool of resources and apply that to a much larger pool of needed,” questioned councilman and private practice attorney Derek Shoemake in his office

In a sit-down with Shoemake, he said that the inmate population has grown simultaneously with the community. He goes on to say the jail population is likely to increase if a bond reform is passed at the state level.

“Coming out of COVID, population growth, bond reform. Those three things kind of come together in a bit of a perfect storm to mean jails are going to have a lot more people,” said Shoemake in his office.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, elected officials employed the architectural firm to draft a construction plan in the next 120 days to give elected officials an idea of the cost and need.

“I’m so proud of my colleagues for now bringing it to the forefront a few weeks after we’ve closed the budget. And we’ve already voted and given all of our ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] money to the ballfields… millions of dollars,” said Councilman Jimmy Jones, former Administrator of the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Jones echoed the sentiments of Templar in saying the overcrowded jail is a serious issue which won’t be cheap or easy to fix.

The senior councilman goes on to say the jail should have been addressed while the council was consumed with allocating the remainder of their ARPA dollars to Parks and Recreation.

“I’m just beyond words that we can go build millions of dollars in ball fields last year, and give that money to [recreation], and yet we have this [jail project] sitting in front of us and they knew it all along,” continued Jones who made sure to mention that council double-obligated the ARPA funds earlier this year.

Jones and Shoemake anticipate that the jail project will cost at least $10 million to $20 million once the estimates are back in roughly four months.

While Jones believes the jail project will inevitably cost taxpayers, Shoemake tells WIS that the county has other ways to pay for the improvements including jail reserve funds and the ability to bond.

Shoemake concludes by saying it’s too early to tell how they’ll fund the project without the preliminary estimates.

