FIRST ALERT WEATHER: South Carolina stays very hot & humid

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we push on into the rest of this week, heat indices will remain above 100 degrees through the upcoming weekend!

First Alert Headlines

- Our week stays mostly dry, but also very hot, with temperatures warming into the mid-90s. Heat indices will remain closer to 105 as well.

- Our UV index will continue to be in between a 10-11, so continue to be mindful of skin exposure with sun burn times near 15 minutes.

- Spotty storm chances will be on the increase as we press towards the weekend as more moisture continues to filter in from the south.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For our Thursday we will remain mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds mixing in. Highs are on pace to rise into the mid-90s again today, with the heat index easily jumping above 100 degrees.

Heat indices will remain closer to 105 through the weekend, and could push slightly higher as we look to Sunday.

High pressure will slowly move out into what is left of the work week, leading to a good deal of hazy sun for today, but with more clouds into Friday and Saturday. This all comes along with humidity holding steady as well.

Moisture in our air mass will increase a bit more through the weekend too, resulting in a few storms by the end of the week.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Hot and muggy. Highs nearing 97 degrees.

Friday: Hot and hazy with highs in the mid-90s again. A few stray p.m. storms are possible.

Saturday: Hot and humid with a couple spotty storms. Highs around 96 degrees with a heat index closer to 106.

Sunday: Very hot and humid with isolated storms around. Highs around 99 degrees with a heat index closer to 107.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

