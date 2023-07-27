SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More clouds move in this weekend

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will increase Friday into Saturday and will bring some showers and storms too.

First Alert Headlines

- Mid 70s tonight with partly cloudy skies.

- Mid 90s Friday with a 20% chance of a few showers in the afternoon, we’ll see a few more clouds.

- Dropping the temperature a bit for Saturday, into the low 90s as clouds stick around with a 30% chance of showers.

- Still looking hot for Sunday with high temps in the upper 90s and heat index values near 105.

- We see a 30% chance of showers and storms Monday with mid 90s.

First Alert Summary

Skies are partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Expect any showers and storms to dissipate at sunset.

Friday we have mid 90s with mostly cloudy skies. With the sea breeze kicking in we see a 20% chance of showers. Expect a better chance of rain for the areas east of I 95.

There’s an upper level low that increases our clouds and chances of rain for Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs near the low 90s. We have a chance of showers for the morning and also for the afternoon and evening. Chances look to be around 30%.

Sunday the low moves to the east and allows for some hot and humid conditions to move in with less cloud coverage. This means temps rise to the upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 105. There’s a 20% chance of a few afternoon storms.

Monday we see mid 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Tuesday it goes down to 20% with highs once again in the low 90s.

In the tropics we have one disturbance off the coast of Africa that has a 40% chance of development once it moves into areas of the Tropical Atlantic. We will keep our eyes on it. Our next named system will be called Emily.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with mid 70s.

Friday: Hot and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s again. A few stray p.m. storms are possible, 20% chance.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Highs around 92 degrees.

Sunday: Very hot and humid with isolated storms around. Highs around 98 degrees with a heat index closer to 106.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with mid 90s. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Highs reach the low 90s with a 30% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Weather